Check Out Hunger starts this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 26th Check Out Hunger started today at the Wegmans in Elmira. It’s an annual fundraiser that takes place in local stores throughout the Southern Tier to raise awareness and funds for hunger.

Other local grocery stores will be asking for donations for hunger relief during check out this weekend.

Shoppers can donate at their local grocery store through these dates:

Jubilee Foods: Saturday, February 29

Save-A-Lot: Saturday, February 29

Tops Friendly Markets: Saturday, February 15

Wegmans: Saturday, March 14

Over 68,000 people in the Southern Tiers are at or below the poverty line so they could be at risk for hunger.

For each donation, shoppers provide certain amounts of food for those in need:

$2 = six meals

$3 = one week of food for a child

$5 = allows the Food Bank to acquire $28 worth of food

All donations made during Check Out Hunger stay local.