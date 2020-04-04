Checkpoint Gaming Lounge reaching out to the community for help

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Checkpoint Gaming Lounge in Arnot Mall is a small, family-owned business turning to go-fund-me to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their store is meant to be a place where gamers can mingle while still playing video games. It’s supposed to add a social aspect that video-games typically lack.

However, in the wake of the virus, the business and the mall had to be shut down.

To get through the hard times, the owners set up a go-fund-me page to keep their business afloat.

Owner, Jonathan Wylie, shared that a lot of work went into jump-starting this business in 2018.

“It’s sad, we poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into opening,” said Wylie. “It took us a month, a lot of family, friends helped me paint and come up with everything I needed to start the business.”

Wylie is praying that they can get the shop up and running again. He says it’s been his dream to own his very own business after being a manager for over 10 years.

Even during this hard time he still wants to thank the community for their support.