Chemung Co. Sheriff’s Office honors members, names Deputy of the Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office recognized the men and women of its ranks Friday for their hard work, dedication and professionalism throughout the year.

Since the Sheriff’s Office cannot have a formal awards ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award recipients were announced in a statement.

“The awards for the individual deputies will be placed in their mailboxes,” said Sheriff Bill Schrom in the statement. “Although the lack of ceremony may make it seem as the process was minimized, nothing could be further from the truth. The officers receiving the awards excelled in their jobs and they are being recognized for their outstanding accomplishments within their field.”

HERE IS A LIST OF THIS YEAR’S RECIPIENTS:

Deputy of the Year:

Officer Dalton A. Lawson Meritorious Achievement:

Deputy Conor P. Everett

Deputy John M. Everett x3

Deputy Dalton A. Lawson x3

Deputy Gavin T. Rupp

Deputy Patrick L. Pirozzolo Sheriff’s Commendation:

Sgt. Peter A. Ruhmel

Deputy Patrick L. Pirozzolo

Clerk Sharon H. Mancini

Entire Road Staff Agency Wide Life-Saving Award — NARCAN:

Deputy James F. Goodwin x2

Deputy Dalton A. Lawson x2

Sergeant Jeremiah L. Ayers x2

Deputy E. Scott Smith x2

Deputy Corey T. Hamula

Deputy Ryan M. Murphy x3

Lieutenant Patrick J Parks

Deputy John M. Everett

Deputy Gavin T. Rupp x2

Deputy Jeremy J. Rucker

Deputy Conor P. Everett

Deputy Zachary T. Hugg

Sergeant Richard L. Matthews x2

Deputy Todd C. DeGarmo x2

Deputy David M. Buchholz

Deputy David E. Padgett x2

Deputy John M. Burczynski 30 Years of Service:

Sheriff William A. Schrom

Undersheriff Sean D. Holley 25 Years of Service:

Security Deputy Diane E. Brown 20 Years of Service:

Lt. R. Scott Wheeler

Captain Matthew R. Stevens

Deputy Ryan M. Wheeler 5 Years of Service:

Deputy Corey T. Hamula

Account Clerk Theresa L. Goodwin

Pistol Permit Clerk Kirsten L. VanAtta Honorable Service:

Deputy John M. Burczynski

Deputy David E. Padgett

Deputy Patrick L. Pirozzolo Perfect Attendance:

Deputy Jason T. Balmer

Inv. Brandon R. Couse

Deputy Todd C. DeGarmo

Deputy Kevin J. Draxler

Deputy John M. Everett

Deputy Dalton A. Lawson

Deputy Jason F. Smith

Inv. John M. Smith, Jr. Education Award:

Sergeant Kasey A. Slater

“I would also like to recognize every member of the Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and dedication throughout 2020, especially in light of the many challenges each of you have faced both personally and professionally with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sheriff Schrom said. “Many have not been recognized for an award; however, that does not take away from the fact that each of you did an excellent job in the performance of your duties. I am proud of each and every member of this agency for the job you do each day.”