Chemung County and City of Elmira snow storm response

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- With this Nor’easter hitting us in the Southern Tier, 18 News reached out to both Chemung County and Elmira City Mayor to find out their response to keeping the streets clear and safe.

Dan Mendell, mayor of the city of Elmira says, “as of three this morning they brought in road crews expecting the snow.” Mayor Mendell says the trouble the city has faced when trying to plow the street is the cars not abiding by the parking restrictions.

He says, “what’s been challenging for our plow drivers is that people are not paying the odd even parking.” As far as the county, they have a large budget to tackle these snow storms. Andrew Avery, Public Works Commissioner for Chemung County says, “we have in our county budget, a little bit over $840,000 in a year. Salt, sand, plow edges, that’s all included in that budget and that’s for about 245, miles of roads and the county system. And Elmira’s got almost 180 miles worth of roads the plow. But compared to the major snow storm we had in December, this storm should cost the county a lot less. But as far as this storm, this could be like as far as materials a 10 to $20,000 storm. The last storm, a big one, we had in December was pushing $100,000 because of the depth of snow.”

The county says there’s not much space to put the snow. In order to not have your car snowed into a space try parking in a driveway if you can, or a parking garage. But the good news is, the snow fall this week should be more manageable for the county. Avery says, “less snow more visibility, we should be able to do it faster, and hopefully use less material at the same time.”