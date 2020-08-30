Chemung County Clerk retiring after 47 years in office and 30 years as clerk

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Clerk is coming close to her retirement after 47 years working at the office.

Katie Hughes has been county clerk for 30 years, and she says she’s looking forward to her retirement. However, she says she loved the job and the people so that’s what she’ll miss the most.

“It’s unfortunate that all this confusion has to go on because I’d like to be here to take care of the people, but you’re going to have a good person taking over after me,” said Hughes. “But I have to be honest with you honey, I’m getting old and I’m looking forward to retiring. A lot of people say, ‘Katie what do you want to do after you retire?’ and I say, ‘Breathing is good.’ Ha! Ha!”

Hughes will be retiring by the end of her term, but she looks back with fond memories of the job and with the people she worked with throughout the years.