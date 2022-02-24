Chemung County Executive calls to disband redistricting commission because it lacks diversity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five white men, is what the appointed Chemung County Redistricting Commission is comprised of.

“This committee should reflect the community it’s representing,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

In a letter to the Chemung County Legislature Chairman David Manchester, Monday evening, Moss called for the Redistricting Commission to be disbanded because of a lack of diversity.

According to the Census, Chemung County is 50.5% female, and 6.5% black or African American.

“How do we have a redistricting committee with no women on it with no African Americans on it no persons of color on it,” said Moss.

Appointed by Manchester, the Redistricting Committee includes Michael Smith, Robert Briggs, Scott Drake, Martin Chalk, and Thomas Sweet. These members of the legislature are elected officials. Manchester argues that the legislators are inherently representative of the community.

“You have to remember that we are a representative form of government, so the legislature does, in all cases, represent the folks from their district,” said Manchester.

Instead of this commission, Moss is requesting to establish an independent redistricting committee through the passage of local law.

“Find a bipartisan independent redistricting commission, it’s not something new, it’s done all over New York State,” said Moss.

The County Legislature said according to their charter, it would be illegal.

“If we were to do that, [establish an independent redistricting commission], that would set up a committee that would take away the authority for the legislature,” explained Manchester. “That’s illegal to curtail the powers of a sitting legislature.”

The only way to instate a new redistricting commission would have to be addressed by a referendum for a future legislature. The current legislature is in office until the end of 2022.

Manchester says they will utilize a consultant to lead the committee through the redistricting process.

To resolve the issue of a lack of public input, he says, “Part of it is actually taking this out to the public, it’s the most transparent process that we have ever been through as far as redistricting goes.”

The consultant, that would assist the proposed committee with research, would also cost $48,000.

“Now we’re going to spend taxpayer’s money… so I hope a lot of people step up and say… let’s start from the ground up and let’s get it right,” said Moss.