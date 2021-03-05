Chemung County Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s for Women Build 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Thursday, March 11th from 11:30 am – 1 pm, join Chemung County Habitat for Humanity (CCHFH) for the 2nd Annual Virtual Women Build, sponsored by Lowe’s. This event will feature a virtual tour of our current rehab, a meet and greet with a future homeowner, and an inspiring message from Barbie The Welder.

The goal is to bring local women together to educate, empower and support one another with the common value of home. Register online here or call (607) 734-1361.

CCHFH and Lowe’s are partnering to raise awareness of the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week (March 8-15). On International Women’s Day, Habitat and Lowe’s will kick off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada, and India to drive awareness and address the need.

Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80 percent of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations (UN) has reported that 40 percent of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there is no substitute for building together at a Habitat site, we are excited for this fun, inspiring and informative virtual event,” said Lindsay Baker, CCHFH Executive Director. “In addition, we felt it was essential to support local businesses by using a portion of the registration fee to purchase gift cards from local businesses affected by the pandemic. These gift cards will be used as virtual door prizes at our Women Build on Thursday.”

Lowe’s and Habitat’s partnership began in 2003 and the Women Build program was developed in 2005. To date, the program has brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses. Lowe’s has committed more than $78 million to support the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build program, International Women Build Week, and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s support of Habitat has helped more than 18,000 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.