Chemung County holding virtual COVID-19 town hall

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County is holding a COVID-19 town hall via Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss made the announcement Tuesday night.

The town hall will take place at 2 p.m. with Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti as a guest.

Anyone interested in the virtual event can send their coronavirus-related questions directly during the Facebook Live broadcast or email them in advance to covid19@chemungcountyny.gov.

Moss reminds county residents now is a good time to review preventative actions against the virus:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are outside of your home.
  • When in public settings, keep a distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask.
  • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue and discard it in a closed container.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before you eat.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • If you feel sick, stay home.

