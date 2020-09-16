Chemung County holding virtual COVID-19 town hall

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County is holding a COVID-19 town hall via Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss made the announcement Tuesday night.

The town hall will take place at 2 p.m. with Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti as a guest.

Anyone interested in the virtual event can send their coronavirus-related questions directly during the Facebook Live broadcast or email them in advance to covid19@chemungcountyny.gov.

Photo Courtesy: Chemung County Executive Chris Moss

Moss reminds county residents now is a good time to review preventative actions against the virus: