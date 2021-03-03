Chemung County holds press conference as the number of active cases drops to 10

BIG FLATS (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss will be holding a press conference today at Noon to provide an update on COVID, vaccinations and testing in the county. We will be streaming the press conference live in this story when it happens.

The latest numbers from the Chemung County dashboard shows that there are 10 active cases in the county currently, with a total of 88 deaths, due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To find out the latest numbers in Chemung County you can visit the County’s COVID Dashboard on our site.