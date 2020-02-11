Chemung County legislators pass sales tax resolutions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) ⁠— Chemung County legislators passed two resolutions Monday night concerning sales tax.

The first resolution asks Albany to renew the county’s additional 1% sales tax.

The second resolution also calls on Albany to allow counties the management of their own sales tax under the municipal home rule.

The Chairman of the Chemung County Legislature, David Manchester, said their goal is always to keep the budget as low as they can.

“That is the goal… To keep a balanced budget—still keeping services where we can. We work with the county executive and his staff on keeping the services available, keeping the staffing available, and providing everything we can in Chemung County; but still keeping within the budget. The budgets are always a challenge, every year.” David Manchester, Chairman of the Chemung County Legislature

The two primary revenue sources for Chemung County are its real property tax and local sales tax.