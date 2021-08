ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss has announced new masking requirements that will take effect Tuesday, August 10.

Masks are required in all county buildings or facilities. This includes all visitors, delivery personnel and employees.

Moss said this came after the CDC moved Chemung County from moderate risk to substantial risk. The county has seen an uptick in cases as the contagious delta variant continues to spread.