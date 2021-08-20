Chemung County Park Station and Harris Hill pool wind down summer season

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As the summer months come to an end, Chemung County announced that the Park Station waterfront and Harris Hill pool will close in the coming weeks.

The Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 21 at 7 p.m.

The waterfront at Park Station will be open on weekends only starting this Saturday, August 21. It will remain open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each weekend through Labor Day. The control booth will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and the snack bar from noon to 6 p.m. through Labor Day, as well.

For more information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department at 607-737-2843 or the Park Station office at 607-739-9164.