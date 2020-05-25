Chemung County plans for potential State cuts in funding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Exec. Chris Moss said regardless of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to make cuts to local governments, the county has already discussed future plans after running into a 1 million dollar sales tax revenue deficit from COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo said during his address today that they might be making potential cuts after facing a State deficit of 13 billion dollars.

“The problem of this situation is we don’t have any money,” said Cuomo. “We have a 13-billion dollar deficit. We’re now looking at cutting school aid 20%, cutting local governments 20%, cutting hospitals 20%.”

Cuomo stated any additional spending increases the cuts to those areas and said that we would have some “wiggle room” if we had federal funding.

Regardless of whether or not Governor Cuomo goes through with the 20 percent cuts, Executive Moss said they’ve been creating plans to recover financially ever since the county faced a sales tax revenue deficit.

“So we do have multiple plans,” said Moss. They involve a hiring freeze which we’ve had in place for over 30 days. I mean they’ll involve cuts to some of the departments. Department heads and elected officials have been helping out locating areas where I can take 5% from their budget.”

Moss said they’ll make the plan public in about a week or two so stick with 18 News for the latest updates on the changes.