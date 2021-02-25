Chemung County receives award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – This morning Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, released a press release in reference to Chemung County receiving the award.

We are pleased to announce the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the County of Chemung for it’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplisment by a government and its management.

Moss would like to thank Chemung County Treasurer, Jennifer Furman and her staff for all of their efforts and hard work to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting.

County Treasurer Jennifer Furman released the following statement:

For the 13th consecutive year, Chemung County has been notified by the Government Finance Officers Association of their decision to award the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Comprehensive Annual Finance Report (CAFR) for the year ended December 31, 2019. The CAFP is prepared by the Chemung County Treasurer’s Office with the assistance from other professional staff within county government. Everything a citizen, creditor, grantor, rating agency, local leader or any other stakeholder needs to know about Chemung County’s finances is presented within the CAFR and it takes significant effort and technical skill to produce the report. It also helps tremendously to have a CAFR when going through the rating review process with Moody’s or other financing agencies like the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation. I am pleased and proud of this accomplishment and of the staff at the Treasurer’s Office for once again preparing an award-winning CAFP on behalf of the taxpayers of Chemung County. There are only a handful of counties in New York State that are awarded the GFOA Certificate of Achievement, and I firmly believe this distinguishes Chemung County’s management and financial team from others. Jennifer Furman – Chemung County Treasurer

To view the letter from the GFOA follow the link below.