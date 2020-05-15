Chemung County reopening under phase 1

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is entering phase 1 with some construction companies, manufacturing and curb-side pickup reopening this Friday.

18 News spoke to a local company on their progress and set-backs in construction. Dalton Williams, Manager at Williams Auto Group, said they’re looking forward to getting back to work.

“The pause in construction, we really lost about 2 months we feel in the overall scheme,” said Williams. “So we’re excited to get things moving again, get this facility up and running and bring more jobs into the area.”

Plus, the Dandy being built right across the street is having its finishing touches.

“We’re really excited about having a dandy on County Road 64,” said Williams. “We’re about two weeks away from opening and bringing more fuel, more food, and more fun with this new facility.”