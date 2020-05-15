1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County reports 41st COVID death NY Salons,Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two

Chemung County reopening under phase 1

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is entering phase 1 with some construction companies, manufacturing and curb-side pickup reopening this Friday.

18 News spoke to a local company on their progress and set-backs in construction. Dalton Williams, Manager at Williams Auto Group, said they’re looking forward to getting back to work.

“The pause in construction, we really lost about 2 months we feel in the overall scheme,” said Williams. “So we’re excited to get things moving again, get this facility up and running and bring more jobs into the area.”

Plus, the Dandy being built right across the street is having its finishing touches.

“We’re really excited about having a dandy on County Road 64,” said Williams. “We’re about two weeks away from opening and bringing more fuel, more food, and more fun with this new facility.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now