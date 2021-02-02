Chemung County says snow storm not interrupting vaccine distribution

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- As the Nor’easter continues to hit the Southern Tier, 18 News checked in with Chemung County to see if the snow storm was going to cause any delays to their vaccine distribution.

Chris Moss, Chemung County Executive says, “we’re hoping that we get a couple 100 doses delivered today so we’ll see how the snow goes, the state told us it still is on time. So, hopefully, the snow won’t hamper the effort. I believe the 200 doses that we’re going to receive today… the Governor’s program is working on a demographic that really isn’t getting a lot of the vaccine right now so we have events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s incumbent that we get the vaccine, hopefully, today.”

Moss says the county already has the 200 people signed up to receive this shipment of vaccines.

However, if you are signed up for this vaccine and can’t make your appointment, the county asks that you let them know so they can give your spot to someone else.