Chemung County sewer testing

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County Sewer Districts will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system.

Chemung County Public Information says the purpose of this test is to try locating defects in sanitary sewer mains and service laterals that may allow rainfall runoff or groundwater to enter the collection system.

This work will take place from December 16, 2020, through January 3, 2021, between the times of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The county says, locating and correcting these defects will help conserve the available capacity of the collection system and the wastewater treatment facilities.

Correcting these problems also reduces the Sewer District’s costs to pump and treat this clean water

entering the sanitary sewers. Smoke testing is done by introducing non-toxic liquid smoke along with large volumes of air through an open sanitary sewer manhole. Smoke will appear around nearby manhole lids and from the ground above defects in sanitary sewer mains and sewer laterals.

The county is cautioning property owners that smoke coming out of plumbing roof stacks is completely normal and is not a cause for alarm. Chemung County says if the plumbing system of your residence/business is adequate and all drain traps are full of water, smoke should not be seen indoors. Smoke observed indoors during the testing would indicate that an internal plumbing deficiency likely is allowing entry of unpleasant gases from the sanitary sewer into the building.

Should smoke enter your building, kindly ventilate the building, and contact the Chemung County Sewer Districts at 607-737-6223. They will help verify where the smoke has entered your building. Any deficiencies located on private property will be located and identified.

Chemung County says any information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sanitary sewer service and could help reduce future wastewater service costs to customers.