Chemung County Sheriff discusses enforcement amid increase in COVID- related violence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There has been an increase in COVID-related violence erupting nationwide after some people are not adhering to the social distancing guidelines as well as not wearing face masks in public places.

Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated the use of face masks in public on April 15th. At the time, he said he was considering the use of civil penalties.

As New York State begins to slowly reopen and face masks and social distancing guidelines are still recommended, 18 News spoke with Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom about how they plan on safely enforcing these guidelines to make sure that Chemung County residents stay safe.

“We’re certainly going to see a lot more activity out there. We are already seeing more calls regarding outdoor events and family get-togethers. I just think that people are ready to get out and to try to get back to some normalcy. We anticipate that our call volume will certainly pick up based on that and we’re prepared to be a little bit more proactive when it does,” said Schrom.

Schrom also said that the Chemung County Sheriff’s office keeps in direct contact with the health department to decide who handles certain complaints.