Chemung County takes part in prescription drug “take back” initiative

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Drug Enforcement

Administration’s (DEA) Nationwide prescription Drug “Take Back” Initiative on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Chemung County residents are being encouraged to turn in their expired and

unused prescription medications for proper disposal. Residents are asked to keep

the medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may

blacken out their name.

All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted, but needles are not. Residents can drop off their medications at the following locations with no questions asked:



Chapel Park

83 Personius Rd.

Pine City, New York 14871



West Elmira Fire Department

1299 W. Water St.

Elmira, New York 14905