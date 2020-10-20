Chemung County takes part in prescription drug “take back” initiative

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Drug Enforcement
Administration’s (DEA) Nationwide prescription Drug “Take Back” Initiative on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chemung County residents are being encouraged to turn in their expired and
unused prescription medications for proper disposal. Residents are asked to keep
the medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may
blacken out their name.

All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted, but needles are not. Residents can drop off their medications at the following locations with no questions asked:

Chapel Park
83 Personius Rd.
Pine City, New York 14871

West Elmira Fire Department
1299 W. Water St.
Elmira, New York 14905

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now