Chemung County trains about 100 poll workers for primaries amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County voters can go to over 40 locations to vote for local, state and federal primaries on June 23, but a few things have changed due to COVID-19.

One of the co-commissioners at the Chemung County Board of Elections, Cindy Emmer, says delivering the machines is one of their responsibilities.

“It’s just that we deliver the machines and so they’re in place for election day on Tuesday,” said Emmer. “We have 44 polling sites, various sites.”

The poll workers were trained and instructed by the county to follow guidelines for the coronavirus. The Chemung County Director of Environmental Health Services, Jonathan Keough, said they trained approximately 100 workers.

“We’re asking that all voters follow the same guidelines and recommendations that we’re providing to the poll workers and specifically that means to wear their masks, appropriately, so they’re over completely covering the nose and the mouth,” said Keough.

The county trained workers to protect them as well as those going out to the polls on Tuesday.

Here are county polling locations and sample ballots.