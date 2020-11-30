Christmas lights display that syncs with the radio

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Christmas is right around the corner, and one local family has put up a Christmas light display with a little extra holiday cheer.

When drivers pass by this display, they can tune into 107.3 FM, and the music is timed with the lights, giving the viewer a little extra fun.

“As bad as this year has been, I just wanted to do something fun this year,” said Tim Carson, who put up the light display. “And I talked with my wife, and she let me do it, so I just decided to do it.”

The show is on every night from 4:30- 9 PM, but Carson thinks that he will keep it going for another 30 minutes closer to Christmas. Their home is located at 169 N Franklin St, Corning NY.