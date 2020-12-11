Christmas on Main Street happening in Wellsboro this weekend

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The holidays are coming to Wellsboro a little early with Christmas on Main Street running all weekend long.

Historic ornaments will be on display throughout local shops. Click this link to find out more about the history of ornaments in Wellsboro.

Those attending this event are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines by masking up and social distancing.

A few stores will be selling brochures for $5 with a map of participating stores, like Pop’s Culture Shoppe. The Retail Manager, Anja Stam, said the event was put on by local businesses coming together.

“We have Christmas on Main Street starting out this weekend,” said Stam. “And we’re really excited about highlighting the history of Wellsboro. Really, it’s not an organization that did this other than, it’s a grassroots effort some of the businesses that said you know we should really celebrate this history.”

For a detailed schedule click this link right here.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.