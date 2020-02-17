Churchville-Chili, Wheatland-Chili school districts facing sex abuse lawsuit under Child Victims Act

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) — Two local school districts are facing a lawsuit of sex abuse, filed under the Child Victims Act.

A woman claims she was abused by a teacher and coach while she attended Wheatland-Chili High School in the 1990s. She filed her lawsuit Friday.

The lawsuit claims that Ryan Raftery sexually abused the woman from 1997-1999 while she was a high school student. Churchville-Chili is included in the suit because Raftery was employed by both districts as a teacher and a coach.

The lawsuit claims the woman was between the ages of 12 to 14 years old when Raftery sexually abused her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims that both districts “knew or should have known that Raftery was a danger to children” before he sexually assaulted the woman.

The lawsuit says the woman sustained physical, emotional, and psychological injuries due to the abuse.

News 8 has reached out to both school districts but neither have immediately returned a request for comment.

Click here for full lawsuit.