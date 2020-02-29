Citizens can report potholes to Public Works in Troy for repair

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Temperature fluctuations continue to pose challenges for local roads and the workers who repair them.

Water inside pavement freezes, which causes road surfaces to crack allowing potholes to form. The continual freeze/thaw cycle experienced across the northeast creates massive headaches for both drivers and local municipalities alike.

The City of Troy deploys staff each week to fill potholes in neighborhoods across the city. It is an ongoing effort by the hard-working Public Works team in challenging weather conditions.

City officials say, it you see crews working in your neighborhood, to please slow down to ensure their safety.

If you see any potholes around the city you can use the city’s online reporting tool here. Be sure to complete the entire form, including location, size, and other relevant information.