City of Elmira announces American Rescue Plan application

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Thank you sarah that’s right mayor mandell and city manager michael collins held a press conference at city hall this morning, to announce the application process for the american rescue plan.

Applications will be available for for businesses, non-profits, property rehab repair, and unreimbursed unpaid medical expenses for city of Elmira businesses and residents. Businesses, property rehab repair, and non-profits are eligible for up to $5,000. Unreimbursed and unpaid covid-19 related medical expenses have eligibility for up to $2,500.

Mandell says, “we have four applications for the four different programs. This umbrella covers almost every citizen in the city of Elmira so I encourage people to get online, look at the applications and see if they can take advantage of using this money towards a better either their property or to help them out with their businesses, nonprofits, or help them out with medical expenses.”

Mayor Mandell says they have tried to make the application as easy as possible and says he’s hoping that once you submit your application there will only be a two week turn around to hear back from the city.