City of Elmira announces Mill & Fill of several city streets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The City of Elmira Department of Public Works (DPW) is pleased to announce the Mill & Fill of the following city streets. The intent is to mill streets May 17th thru May 20th, 2021 with final paving slated for May 24th thru May 27th. Mill and Fill road projects typically remove the top 2-3 inches of asphalt and replace it with a new asphalt wearing course. Mill and Fill roads have 10 years added to their life with routine maintenance.

The following streets are scheduled to be Milled and Filled:

1. Luce Street, from Gaines St Ext. to Robinson Street

2. Fulton Street, from Mt. Zoar Street to South Ave.

3. Pennsylvania Ave, from South Ave. to Thompson Street

Please have vehicles removed from the street and out of your driveways before 6:00 a.m.

The street will be reopened when milling and paving is completed. Notices will be distributed to affected residents prior to the start of each road’s paving.

The city says the planned work is subject to change based on weather and contracted equipment availability. They ask, as always, please drive carefully through work zones, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

The city thanks you for your patience and cooperation with the prep and construction work on these streets prior to the Mill and Fill paving.