City of Elmira is Recruiting Volunteers for the Ernie Davis Park Community Build

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira, Department of Community Development is inviting the general public to participate in a community build park project by volunteering their time or providing donations.

Volunteers will help install a new custom-built custom-made playground at Ernie Davis Park,

located at 603 Dickinson Street, Elmira, NY.

The City is working with the design companies Play by Design and Design Connect on the project.

Funding for the project comes through the City’s annual allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Additionally, a generous grant from Community Foundation of ElmiraCorning and the Finger Lakes has allowed for an inclusive orbit merry-go-round to be purchase and installed.

Public Facilities and Park Improvements were a part of the City’s 2019 Annual Action Plan, and Ernie Davis Park redesign was approved by HUD as a park improvement.

The Ernie Davis Community Build is scheduled from July 7-12. The three daily shifts are available for volunteers at: 8:00AM-12:00PM, 12:30PM-4:30P, and 5:00PM-8:30PM.

You can sign up to be “skilled” or “unskilled” volunteer. A “skilled worker” by definition is one who is comfortable and able to cut a straight line with a circular saw.

Children 13 and under are not allowed to be on the construction site, and individuals under the age of 18 cannot use power tools.

If you are unable to join us in one of the build days, you can still make a big difference by

offering the use of tools, food, supplies and/or financial assistance to purchase items such as

food, water, tools, and gloves.

Community members interested in volunteering may sign up at https://elmiracommunitybuild.eventbrite.com or contact the City of Elmira Department of

Community Development at 607-737-5691 or email lsowers@cityofelmira.net