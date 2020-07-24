City of Elmira throws welcome parade for the LECOM class of 2024

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira threw a welcome parade around 11 a.m. including the city’s fire, sheriff and police department.

They vehicles drove down College Ave., around the LECOM building and back through W. Fourth St. The class of 2024 lined the streets clapping for the parade.

Doctor Richard Terry, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, said opening LECOM is a significant achievement for him, his staff and for the students since it’s amid a global pandemic.

Well we’ve been working on this for several years, to be able to pull it off especially given the COVID situation. Carefully made everything out to be safe, socially distant and keeping in mind COVID precautions. Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs