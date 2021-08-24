Clean-up begins at Jasper-Troupsburg high school, bottled water needed

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Superintendant LeeAnne Jordan said that clean-up has begun at the high school from last week’s flooding.

Jordan said bottled water is needed and donations can be dropped off at the Servpro tent at the high school.

Teams are also working to get the vacant Canisteo school building ready for students to arrive on September 8.

The Jasper-Troupsburg High School suffered severe damage last week after the heavy rains and flooding brought almost four feet of water through the halls.

18 News got a first-hand look at the state of the building and spoke with LeeAnne Jordan about what happened the night of the flood.