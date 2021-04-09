CMoG creates challenge coins for the National Guard in Corning

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Museum of Glass created something special for the National Guard deployed to the area to help fight the virus.

CREDIT: CMoG

Corning Inc. played a major role in the fight against COVID-19, and the New York Army National Guard is running the state-run vaccination center at SUNY Corning Community College.

CREDIT: CMoG

Roughly a week ago, Sgt. Jason Borghi reached out to CMoG for a special mission, to make a challenge coin for the men and women made out of glass.

CREDIT: CMoG

The Challenge coin in common in the armed services to commemorate deployments of significance and to recognize people who have contributed in special ways.

CREDIT: CMoG

Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs, Eric Meek, said that Sgt. Borghi made creative suggestions on how the coin could look to memorialize their time here. The coins had been pressed to show F company, which is the name of the company that Borghi comes from, joint task force COVID 19, Corning, NY, the date, and an image of a valor glass vile.

CREDIT: CMoG

“Initially, it was Sgt. Borghi’s idea to depict the valor glass vaccine vile because they are delivering the Pfizer vaccine up there, and of course, those vaccines come in a vial made by Corning Incorporated,” Meek said. “So he was able to put together the story.”

CREDIT: CMoG

Meek said that he was pleased to work on this historic project.

“It feels really special,” said Meek. “As a front line worker, I was able to get my vaccination, and I was just so grateful for the people who were there, who were taking the time to do this to help us get through this and, to get back to back to normalcy.