‘Color the World a Beautiful Place’ exhibit at Wellsboro’s Winter Celebration

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM)- The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center has rescheduled the exhibit opening for “Color the World a Beautiful Place.” The reception will now be held on Saturday, February 12th from 2-4PM in conjunction with Wellsboro’s Winter Celebration.

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center invited you to come downtown to visit various businesses for “Chili with a Chance of Chocolate.” You can check out the magnificent ice sculptures along Main Street, and then come to the Gmeiner to see this vibrant exhibit! Light refreshments will be served. If you want to give your Valentine a very special gift, all of the items in the exhibit are for sale. There will also be bouquets of chocolate-covered strawberry roses available in one-of-a-kind pour painted vases. Call or email Amy Wilston at (607) 738-0703 or amyjoyce1957@gmail.com to reserve a delicious and beautiful bouquet.

“Color the World a Beautiful Place” is an exhibit by mother and daughter artists Amy Wilston and Elizabeth Colegrove. This colorful show will be on display in the Main Gallery at the Gmeiner from now until Saturday, February 26. The Gmeiner is currently open from 12-6PM Mondays through Saturdays and admission to the gallery is always free.

Poured paintings are created by using many different acrylic colors to create a magnificent kaleidoscope effect. Elizabeth and Amy have put this technique to use on canvases as well as objects. Elizabeth enjoys the depth of richer colors, with the luminescence of silver, gold, and metallics mixed in. Amy likes a bolder color palette, almost like fireworks in motion. They are inspired by the beauty that surrounds all of us and hope that their exhibit will fill the audience’s lives with color.