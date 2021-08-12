Community and business leaders come together to discuss commitment to restoring (STPR)

WELLBORO, P.A. (WETM)- Community and business leaders in the Wellsboro area coming together earlier today to discuss their commitment to restoring the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally (STPR) as part of the American Rally Association’s National Championship in 2022.

Event planners recently announcing they had to downgrade this year’s event to an east regional championship event due to permitting issues with the department of conservation and natural resources. Community and business leaders say change will have a negative economic impact on the community and rob this region and give to another the opportunity to showcase area forestlands on a worldwide stage.

Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) says they need to get down to the bottom of why this happened because it is unacceptable.

“We have got to figure out where the breakdown is in access to these unbelievable resources that we have, if it’s locally we need to address it there if it’s at the state level, it’s a slow process and your legal department, we have to figure that out. This has been going on for decades, with very few interruptions and, you know, it’s just not like this is done that. It can be done and it should have been done,” says Owlett.

Tioga County Commissioners Erick Coolidge Sen. Cris Dush and local business owners were all there at the Wellsboro Chamber of commerce speaking about the importance of the rally, beyond the economic hit as a whole, but the people in the community who it will impact.