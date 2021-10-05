Community Arts of Elmira/Elmira Infinite Canvas ribbon cutting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:30am, the Community Arts of Elmira/Elmira Infinite Canvas will have a ribbon Cutting for Mural Daisies, Doodles, and Lasers by Artist Filomena Jack, at 308 William Street, Elmira, New York.

Daisies, Doodles and Lasers by Artist Filomena Lisi Jack of Filomena Jack Studio is a new mural presented by Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas, Team Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins and City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer at 308 William Street, Elmira, New York!Bravo to Artist Filomena Lisi Jack of Filomena Jack Studio and her 607 Art Crew–all with hearts of art–with more walls of brick bursting with color in Elmira, New York!

The Community Arts of Elmira/Elmira Infinite Canvas was to say a thank you to EIC team members Caroline Durand, Karissa Gurnsey and her seven month old son, who has set the record for the youngest Elmira Infinite Canvas – Public Art Ambassador to date, students Anaka and Jan Mayoros, Megan Spirowski, MaryRose and her daughter Breanna Shaw, and Thomas Jack!Community Arts of Elmira is grateful to Creative Community Collaborators, including EIC Public Art Ambassadors Kevin for helping with the paint sprayer and Marcus for an occasional lift assist, Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins Team for sharing their wall, Skyworks Equipment Rental for the boom lift, the Anderson Foundation and The Hilliard Corporation for their support of Elmira’s Creation Economy and to City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer for his support of and advocacy for public art.

For a link to the Facebook Event click here.