Community Bank closing four locations

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Community Bank is also seeing closures. Four branches will be closing, according to our media partner the Evening Tribune.



The branches are located in Hornell at 7279 Seneca Rd., Bath Plaza branch located at 201 Bath and Hammondsport Railroad, the Canaseraga branch located at 37 Main St., and the Wellsville branch at 4196 Bolivar Rd.

They will all shut their doors on April 9.

“It is not a choice that we made lightly; however, we see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers,” said Hal Wentworth, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. “We are in the process of weighing various options for the future of the buildings, however at this time there are no specific plans.”