Community Bank N.A. Donates More than $130,000 to Local Non-profit Organizations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Community Bank N.A. is wrapping up the year by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations. Donations have been made throughout its four-state footprint which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. For more than 150 years, Community Bank, has been dedicated to supporting the communities it serves. From donating time volunteering in the community, holding toy, clothing and food drives, and annual pay-it-forward celebrations such as Good Neighbor Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day, the bank continues to give back to the community. In 2020, the bank donated more than $1.9 million and has remained committed to giving back throughout this year.

Each Community Bank branch and operations center selected a local non-profit in its region to support. In Chemung County, Community Bank proudly donated to Horseheads Community Animal Shelter and United Way of the Southern Tier.

“We were thrilled to further support the community by donating more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations this December. We hope that our donations made their holiday seasons brighter,” Community Bank Regional Manager Eric Garvin said. “We’re truly honored to be a part of this wonderful community.”

Community Bank operates more than 235 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts. Throughout its more than 150-year history, the bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first.