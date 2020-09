CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- WETM and Corning Community College have partnered to create a digital series to showcase their campus life to the community. This is called the Community College Corner.

Our final feature in this series is the Corning Community College Health Education Center. This center houses the nursing program, a signature program for the College.

Students get hand-on learning as well as simulation experiences to help them excel in the field. Enjoy!