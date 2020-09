CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- WETM and Corning Community College have partnered to create a digital series to showcase their campus life to the community. This is called the Community College Corner.

The second feature is the college’s partnership with Siemens. This partnership has helped CCC produce clean energy. It also builds a bridge between education and the industry.

Corning Community College President, Dr. William Mullaney, welcomes you to look at the new and improved campus features.