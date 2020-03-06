Community mourns 18-year-old Christopher Odell following tragic accident

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — Christopher Odell was a student, volunteer firefighter and son who tragically lost his life after a horrific crash in Avoca Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old was driving with three other teenagers when the car suspectedly hit a snowbank and rolled over multiple times—before hitting a telephone pole just minutes from Avoca High School.

Dennis Smigiel was a friend of Odell’s and was staying at the Caboose Motel when the accident occurred.

“I heard my friend scream and said how he’s calling 911,” Smigiel said. “I ran across the street and found my friend Chris who was thrown out of the car.”

Moments after the accident happened, Smigiel said his soul told him to run over to Odell’s aid. He recalls the tragic look in Odell’s eyes as he spoke his last words.

“I kept telling him to hang in there and to stay alive for his family and everything because we all love him,” Smigiel said. “He just kept looking at me and grabbing at me and trying everything he could. He was a good kid, a really good kid.”

Many gathered at the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon for a vigil—mourning the loss of their friend and fellow classmate. Members of the Wallace Fire Department were there, as Odell followed in his family’s footsteps and became a volunteer firefighter… Something he wanted to do ever since he was a little.

“When he was like eight or 10-years-old, he started coming to the fire station, washing the fire trucks, helping out, that kind of stuff,” Belinda Connor said; a firefighter with Wallace Fire Department. “Just very much into being a fireman and helping with the firemen.”

Now, that very same fire department is honoring his name.

“When you become a firefighter, you’re issued a tag number and the tags go on your fire gear and on your helmet,” Connor said.”So by him no longer being an active fireman, we will take his tag and put it on a plaque on the wall of the fire station and no one will ever be that number again. It will remain part of him and part of our history.”

Like many, Connor is devastated. She said her heart goes out to everyone this tragedy affected.

“Please, parents, always hug your kids,” Connor said.” And kids, please, you’re not invincible. Be careful. We truly care about you.”