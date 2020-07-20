Community volunteers to clean up along the Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There have been issues with trespassing, illegal camping and littering garbage along the Chemung River. The community is no longer tolerating the issue and stepping up to make a change

Here are a few pictures of before and after the community cleanup project.















From Kerrick Duchy

Community members volunteered their time and energy to clean this space and restore it. Nick Grasso said as an Elmira City Official, he doesn’t have an issue with camping or using the river for recreation. However, he emphasizes that it has to be enjoyed and done respectfully.