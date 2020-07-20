Community volunteers to clean up along the Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There have been issues with trespassing, illegal camping
Here are a few pictures of before and after the community cleanup project.
Community members volunteered their time and energy to clean this space and restore it. Nick Grasso said as an Elmira City Official, he doesn’t have an issue with camping or using the river for recreation. However, he emphasizes that it has to be enjoyed and done respectfully.
We have a homelessness/transient/camping issue and its stretches all along the river. But specifically in the 1st District, there have been issues with trespassing, illegal camping, littering/garbage especially, shopping carts I’ve returned before. Which there are local ordinances pertaining to. Its theft and also the responsibility of the store to ensure their carts stay on their property. And other illegal activities. The community will not tolerate it. The problem really stretches from West Elmira to Wellsburg. We are all usedNick Grasso, Elmira City Council Member in District 1
to hearing/seeing, for example,Friends of The Chemung River, discovering these seasonal camps that become abandoned and leave any astonishing mess for the community to clean up. Organizations like above, DEC, local law enforcement, property owners volunteers, and even sometimes DPWs. So we were just being proactive to assist the ongoing efforts. There are a tremendous amount of resources in our community for people in need, for example, Catholic Charities and other nonprofit organizations. As a City Official, I do not have an issue with camping or using the river for recreation. [In my honest opinion], it’s an underutilized natural resource we are lucky to have in our communities. But it has to be enjoyed and done respectfully. To neighbors, landowners, state land and flood easement zones, law enforcement, but ultimately mother nature! Especially since the river is a source of our drinking water.