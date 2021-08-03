Congressional candidate calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben County Republican Chairman and Congressional Candidate Joe Sempolinski has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, following the findings of the State Attorney General’s investigation in the accusations of sexual harassment.

Sempolinski stated that “He (Gov. Cuomo) needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for workplace harassment and retaliation. He is a disgrace to New York State and to the office of the Governor. If he does not resign, the state Assembly must begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”