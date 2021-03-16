Construction on the S. Main St. Bridge continues through November 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Department of Public Works has announced construction on the S. Main St. Bridge started on Monday, March 15. This federally and state-aided project will replace the bridge deck and make other structural repairs.

The bridge is scheduled to open to all users by November 2021. The Department of Public Works says it apologizes for any inconvenience, and asks that you follow the marked detour route.

If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.