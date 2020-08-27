Corning backpack and school supply distribution for back to school

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Salvation Army is helping the community out with a backpack giveaway for families with students grades K through 12 and it ran from 9 to noon today.

The Salvation Army filled backpacks with hand sanitizer, masks, notebooks and numerous other school supplies.

The Social Services Coordinator at the Corning Salvation Army, Terry Reade, says helping the community is important for her.

“Salvation Army’s passion is to help people, so this is just one more way to try to help,” said Reade. “Getting ready for school is always an extra expense for people and it may be extra hard this year for people who are out of work. So this is just a small way to help them get started going back to school.”

All helpers wore masks and gloves to keep a clean space during the drive.

For those that couldn’t make it out today, you can still call in for the rest of this week for a backpack full of supplies at (607) 962 – 4681 Ext. 101 for Terry Reade.

Reade’s priority is to get as many backpacks to the community for the rest of this week, but will provide supplies until she runs out.