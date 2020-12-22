Corning City Council rings Salvation Army Bell to help raise money

CORNING, NY (WETM) – It was a chilly day as Corning City Council members took turns ringing the iconic red bell for the Salvation Army in Centerway Square.

Deputy Mayor Chris Karam said that Mayor Bill Boland and Councilman Frank Coccho organized this event to help support the local community.

“They deserve a lot of credit for getting us all out here, so thanks to those two gentlemen,” said Karam.

Karam said that his role with the organization goes deeper than his involvement today. He said that he knows how important it is to raise this money.

“As a member of the Salvation Army Board of Directors,” said Karam. “It’s a very difficult year so anything that we can do to help is just wonderful.”

Giving back to the community is something that Karam is all too familiar with, starting with his family.

“My parents did a lot of community service type stuff, so it’s kind of ingrained in me,” said Karam. “So it’s just an opportunity to come out and help a little bit.”

The Salvation Army is having a rough year raising money. They have reached roughly 50 percent of their $60,000 goal, according to Salvation Army Captain Jose Borrero. By contrast, by this time last year, Borrero said that they were at 90 percent.

Borrero said that there are several reasons for this, including a lack of volunteers because of COVID, cancellations due to snow, and fewer locations for bell ringers. He said that he is worried that if they don’t reach their goal by the first week of January, programs may suffer.

If you would like to donate you can on their website.