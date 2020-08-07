Corning Community College explains new normal for dorms reopening

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Students are returning to dorm life next Friday at Corning Community College.

Things will be a bit different with new social distancing and mask guidelines for everyone. The Director of Student Services, Ryan Steinberg, talks about the new changes.

“We are obviously having social distancing and all of our lounges and masks are going to be required in all the hallways,” said Steinberg. “We’ve changed some of our visitor policies, so only current SUNY students CCC students will be able to visit. We don’t have any overnight visitors.”

All visitors will be required to sign in and have their temperatures checked. However, even amid a pandemic, Corning Community College continues to try to create a sense of community for its students.

“We’re still going to have activities we still plan a lot of events, they’re going to look different,” said Steinberg. “So for example, both Friday night and Saturday night of arrival we have movies outside.”

In addition, Steinberg is asking students to check their emails regularly for any updates on the self assessment tests that should be emailed in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now