Corning Inc. confirms second positive COVID-19 case

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received an anonymous tip from a Corning Inc. employee and with further investigation, Corporate Communications at Corning confirmed the case.

Gabrielle Bailey, Corporate Communications at Corning, released the statement below:

Thank you for your note. Corning can confirm that an employee in one of our Erwin, New York manufacturing facilities has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was not in the facility and has been self-quarantined at home. We will not provide additional personal details out of respect for the individual’s privacy and confidentiality. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Corning’s highest priority has been ensuring the safety of our employees and workplaces. This has guided our pandemic protocols, which follow, and in most cases exceed all public health and safety requirements. These protocols include temperature screenings, regular and extensive cleaning and disinfection throughout the facility, ensuring employees are following appropriate personal protection and distancing measures, and contact tracing and quarantining. Corning remains committed to the safety of our employees and workplaces, as well as supporting our communities through the company’s Unity Response Campaign. For additional information on Corning’s multi-pronged response approach, please visit our COVID-19 Response site. Gabrielle Bailey, Corporate Communications at Corning

