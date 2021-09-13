Corning roads to close during HARVEST Festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four blocks of Market Street will be closed HARVEST Festival in Corning’s Gaffer District this weekend.

HARVEST Festival marks the unofficial start to the Fall season in Corning’s Gaffer District. Throughout the free three-day event, four blocks of Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for outdoor dining, live music, and on-street vending from our small businesses and farmers’ market vendors.

The street closure for HARVEST Festival will occur at two separate times.

Closures from September 17, 2021 at 3:00 pm to September 19, 2021 at 3:00pm:

Market St. (Wall to Cedar)

Market St. (Cedar to Walnut)

Market St. (Walnut to Chestnut)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Closures from September 18, 2021 at 11:00 am to September 18, 2021 at 9:00pm: