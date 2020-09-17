Corning Salvation Army day program helping children with virtual classes

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Salvation Army is lending a helping hand to the community by providing a space for students to partake in their virtual school classes at their food and distribution center.

As the pandemic continues, children are having to adapt to this new learning experience. Not just children but working parents as well have to adapt to the new schedule.

The Corning Salvation Army stepped in to care for children from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Program Director For Children, Mary Ellen Monahan.

“I think that the children have really stepped up to this challenge, but in general, I think that it’s good it’s where we need to be right now. I think it’s healthy for the children, for the families and it helps us all get through the pandemic,” said Monahan.

Any parent in Steuben County is welcome to sign their children up or just anyone who works in Corning. The day program still has about eight spots available and there are many more spots for the after school program.

Here’s the number to call to sign up: (607) 962-4681.

