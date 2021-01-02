Corning Salvation Army reporting $68,000 raised in 2020

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Salvation Army raised about $68,000 during 2020 according to one of the Salvation Army Captains, Jose Borrero.

Borrero said that number is not including their online kettle donations, so the final number will be coming in on Monday.

He said these funds will go towards programs the salvation army provides for the community. This year, they had to change gears to better help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are pictures from 2020’s fundraisers and programs provided by the Corning Salvation Army.





















From Jose Borrero

“We were able to help them, especially the families who were struggling with the virtual learning that changed because of COVID-19,” said Borrero. “So we were able to assist them, especially those essential workers who cannot afford daycare.”

Borrero said COVID-19 had made it a very difficult year for them. However, he says he’s thankful for all the donors for helping the Corning Salvation Army reach and go beyond their goal of $60,000.

He adds that in a typical year, the Salvation Army would typically average at $60,000 to $64,000.

To donate to the Corning Salvation Army, you can click this link here.