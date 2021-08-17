County Rt 70 to close in Avoca

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – County Route 70 in the Town of Avoca will close starting Monday, August 23 for a pipe replacement.

The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Thursday, August 26.

There will not be an onsite detour.

