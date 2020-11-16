COVID-related deaths from nursing homes and adult care facilities in the Southern Tier

CORNING, NY (WETM) – According to county officials, roughly 118 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the Southern Tier, and many of them come from nursing homes.

Here is a break down of the COVID-related deaths from each coutny.

Steuben County:

Elderwood Nursing home of Hornell: 5

Hornell Gardens: 17

Fred & Harriett Taylor Health: 10

Corning Center: 32

Absolut Care-Three Rivers: 2

Chemung County:

Elcor nursing home: 2

Bethany, a nursing home: 1

Woodbrook (adult care facility): 6

Tompkins County:

Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility: 1

Schuyler County