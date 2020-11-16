COVID-related deaths from nursing homes and adult care facilities in the Southern Tier

CORNING, NY (WETM) – According to county officials, roughly 118 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the Southern Tier, and many of them come from nursing homes.
Here is a break down of the COVID-related deaths from each coutny.
Steuben County:
- Elderwood Nursing home of Hornell: 5
- Hornell Gardens: 17
- Fred & Harriett Taylor Health: 10
- Corning Center: 32
- Absolut Care-Three Rivers: 2
Chemung County:
- Elcor nursing home: 2
- Bethany, a nursing home: 1
- Woodbrook (adult care facility): 6
Tompkins County:
- Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility: 1
Schuyler County
- One person was in a nursing home when they passed away do to COVID according to the New York State Department of Health. The location was not made known by the state or county.